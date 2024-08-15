Arunachal’s capital to get ropeways, electric buses soon

Itanagar: The capital city of Arunachal Pradesh is poised to enhance its urban transport infrastructure with the introduction of ropeways and electric buses soon. Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) mayor Tame Phassang informed that discussions for installation of the ropeway system are in the final stages. The IMC is currently engaging with companies based in Hyderabad and Gujarat to finalize the project, he said. The proposed ropeway will provide a scenic and efficient transport route connecting key areas of the city. Initial plans indicate that the system will operate between Lobi in Division 4, the Secretariat, Ganga Market, Chimpu and vice versa.

In addition to the ropeway, Phassang announced that the IMC is working in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) to introduce electric buses in the capital city. The initiative, which has been in development since last year, will see the deployment of 10 electric buses on a trial basis. The success of this trial will determine the future expansion of the electric bus fleet, he disclosed.

“These developments reflect IMC’s commitment to modernizing its transport network and promoting sustainable urban mobility,” the mayor added.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: APIC bids farewell to state CIC Rinchen Dorjee

Also Watch: