Arunachal Pradesh: APIC bids farewell to state CIC Rinchen Dorjee

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) made a warm farewell to State Chief Information Commissioner Rinchen Dorjee, marking the end of his tenure from August 13, 2021 to August 12, 2024. The event was held in the APIC conference hall in presence of State Information Commissioners Dani Gambo and Khopey Thaley. In his speech, APIC Registrar Taro Mize highlighted three significant achievements of the Commission under the leadership of Dorjee. He noted that the successful introduction of hybrid mode of hearings and e-filing of appeals and complaints, as per the order of the Supreme Court, has transformed the hearing and appealing process at APIC. “This has enabled online court hearings for Public Information Officers (PIOs) and appellants and facilitated the online filing of appeals and complaints through the APIC website,” he pointed out. Mize also mentioned that the full Commission under the guidance of Dorjee has passed a crucial decision regarding indiscriminate and vague information requests. The decision also emphasized the compulsory adjudication of the First Appellate Authority (FAA) in the RTI process as per the RTI Act 2005 which ensures more effective and meaningful information dissemination.

Moreover, the APIC has published a manual “Guidelines for Management of Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission, Itanagar” which has laid the foundation for smooth and efficient functioning of the Commission, enhancing its operational framework. Information Commissioners’ Gambo and Thaley also spoke, expressing their thanks to the CIC for his guidance and mentorship during their tenure as newly appointed commissioners. Officials of the APIC expressed their deep gratitude and sadness on the occasion, acknowledging the positive impact of Dorjee’s leadership. The retiring CIC suggested the team of APIC to be sincere, punctual and dedicated to strengthen the functioning of APIC and wished all members to maintain the work culture.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: 170 Women Benefit From Free Cervical Cancer Screening Camp

Also Watch: