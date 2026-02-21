Arunachal’s GSDP up 134% in a decade: Deputy CM Chowna Mein

our CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday said that the state has recorded over 134 percent growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in the last decade, with its installed hydropower capacity rising more than threefold and connectivity witnessing historic expansion.

Highlighting the state’s economic transformation, Mein said the GSDP increased from Rs 20,373 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 47,823 crore at present, while the state Budget expanded from Rs 12,533 crore to Rs 39,842 crore, a growth of over 218 percent. “Per capita income has more than doubled from Rs 1,16,985 to Rs 2,46,813, reflecting improved livelihoods and economic strength,” the deputy chief minister said in his address at the Statehood Day function here. Commemorating 40 years of statehood since Arunachal Pradesh became the 24th state of the Indian Union on February 20, 1987, Mein described the journey from the days of the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) to full-fledged statehood as ‘remarkable’, marked by progress from isolation to integration and from limited connectivity to expanding infrastructure.

