Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana empowering homes, boosting clean energy: Chowna Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Emphasizing that India's clean energy future begins at the household level, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday highlighted the transformative impact of the Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, stating that the initiative is turning ordinary homes into producers of clean and green energy while strengthening financial independence and energy security.

Sharing his views on the initiative on social media, Mein said the scheme is not merely about providing electricity but about creating a new model of self-reliance and sustainability for millions of families.

"Powering India's future now starts at home, right from our rooftops," he said in a post on X.

Describing the wider impact of the programme, he said the scheme is transforming millions of households from simple consumers into confident producers of clean and green energy.

Mein observed that the vision goes beyond reducing monthly power expenses and addresses long-term national priorities.

"It is not just about reducing electricity bills. It is about financial independence, stronger energy security and a bold stride towards India's climate commitments," he said.

Highlighting the scale and achievements of the mission, the Deputy Chief Minister pointed out that more than 20.85 lakh rooftop solar systems have already been installed across the country, benefiting over 26.14 lakh households.

He added that authorities have released direct financial assistance amounting to Rs 14,771 crore to support the adoption of rooftop solar systems, enabling families to become active contributors to the clean energy movement.

