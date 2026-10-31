Arunachal’s Kimin Centre Holds Biodiversity Outreach for Assam Students

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The DBT-APSCS&T Centre of Excellence for Bioresources and Sustainable Development at Kimin in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district organised an educational outreach programme on biodiversity conservation, medicinal plants and biotechnology for 102 Class IX students from Assam on Friday.

Seven teachers accompanied the students from Valley View School, North Lakhimpur, for the programme, which aimed to raise awareness about biodiversity conservation, sustainable use of bioresources and the role of modern technology in scientific research.

Organised under a Department of Biotechnology-sponsored project to establish a Bioinformatics and Computational Biology Centre, the programme began with an introduction to the centre and its research activities by project director Dr Debajit Mahanta.

The students watched a presentation on ongoing research and initiatives before visiting the laboratories to learn about research facilities and scientific practices. The visit also introduced them to the applications of biotechnology, bioinformatics and computational biology in studying and conserving biological resources.

The centre said the initiative was part of its outreach efforts to encourage scientific curiosity among young learners and connect classroom education with practical research.

Also Read: Three held with illicit liquor in Meghalaya