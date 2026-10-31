Three held with illicit liquor in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A joint late-night raid by the district administration and police in Urkaliar led to the seizure of 5,90,231 ml of illicit liquor, the apprehension of three persons and the seizure of a vehicle.

Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said a joint team from the offices of the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police conducted the raid on Thursday night against bootleggers and illegal liquor resellers. Magistrate Silvester Phanbuh, MCS, led the operation.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed the seizure and apprehensions, stating, "Last night, a vice raid was conducted at Urkaliar with police and magistrates, where a total of 5,90,231 ml of illicit liquor was seized. Three persons were apprehended. One vehicle was seized. The same will be sent to court."

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