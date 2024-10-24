Arunachal's Langkung Rade Clinches Bronze at Ju-Jitsu World Championships in Greece

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh's accomplished Ju-Jitsu athlete Langkung Rade bags a bronze medal at the Ju-Jitsu World Championships in Greece.

The event from 23 October to 28 October 2024, features elite competition from around the world, competing at the very highest level. Rade's incredible feat of winning the title makes Indian talent more prominent in the sport and adds to the sporting legacy here in this region.

Langkung Rade is from Arunachal Pradesh, and he has been selected to take part in the World Ju-Jitsu championship scheduled to be held in Greece. The championship would be held from October 22 to 28 at Heraklion city.

He won a silver medal in the national Ju-Jitsu championship held at Dehradun, Uttarakhand from February 23 to 25, 2024. He also participated in the 8th Ju-Jitsu championships that were held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from May 1 to 4, 2024. He has been a sports enthusiast for the last 15 years.

The AJJA has said that Langkung will be leaving from Arunachal for Delhi on October 20 next. Two senior and four junior athletes, who have been selected for the team India, will not take part in the championship due to Visa problems.

All the selected members of the national team of JAI will leave together from India for Greece. JAI shall undertake the responsibility of preparing and forwarding the entries for accreditation to the World Ju-Jitsu championship (Youths and adults) to the Ju-Jitsu International Federation, JJIF.

It shall be on condition subject to all costs of the participation being borne by each of the participants, individually. The participants shall undertake to abide by and strictly uphold the competition rules and regulations of the affiliated organizations.