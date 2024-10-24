Meghalaya Cabinet Unveils Bold Initiatives for Medical Education and Housing

SHILLONG: In a significant move, the #CabinetOnTheMove agenda saw the Cabinet, under Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, meet in Resubelpara, North Garo Hills. The essence of this meeting was pivotal legislative and regulatory measures regarding the augmentation of public services and infrastructural development in Meghalaya.

Significant decisions taken were the passing of the Meghalaya Private Medical Institution (Regulation of Admission, Fixation of Fees and Reservation) Ordinance, 2024, and the Meghalaya Medical College Regulation and Admission into MBBS Course, 2024. The Cabinet confirmed that if assented to by Governor of Meghalaya, the Ordinance would take effect.

This regulatory framework would also try to provide fee fixation guidelines, reservation policies implementation, and eventually seats allotment in medical colleges within the bounds of Government norms and court judgments. “PA Sangma Medical College (USTM)” will soon be in operation with the passing of the ordinance after the Governor's assent. This would be one of the most pivotal steps in improving medical education and access within the state boundaries.

The Cabinet also cleared new rules governing rental housing, including the distribution of government quarters, and a rental housing program for Meghalaya government employees. Such rules give the Housing Department ample latitude to control its assets of government properties, inspect the condition of housing accommodations, and make recommendations on improvement structures, including the construction of more rooms. Of course, this would help enhance living standards for government employees, in turn enhancing the efficiency of people at work.

The cabinet approved the relaxation of the upper age limit for serving SSA teachers who aspire to join the government LP, UP, secondary, and higher secondary schools. The new upper age limit is, therefore, 45 years, thereby allowing a large number of qualified SSA teachers to participate in government recruitment examinations. It is through this that the government has shown its engagement in bringing highly experienced educators to the state in an effort to improve the quality of education in Meghalaya.

Besides, the Cabinet approved loan from the Asian Development Bank for the Human Capital Development in Meghalaya – Phase II project. Importantly, 90% of the loan will be sanctioned by way of a grant and the central government will repay that amount, whereas the state will have to bear 10%. This partnership will scale up the human capital development activity at an impressive speed in Meghalaya, with priority to both education and skill development and subsequently human resource development activities.

The Resubelpara meeting was, therefore, a landmark in the efforts of the Meghalaya government towards finding solutions to a noted area of great concern, namely medical education, housing, education recruitment, and human capital.

Such programs are considered to build a sturdier structure of governance and public service for the good of Meghalayans. As the government continues to endorse its decisions, this is an affirmation of its commitment to transparency, accountability, and further development in public interest in the state.