Arunachal's Longding district bans pig, pork trade after ASF outbreak in Assam

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district has imposed an immediate ban on the transport and purchase of live pigs and pork products following a confirmed outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Assam's Tinsukia region.

District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer O Moyong said the restrictions would remain in force for one month to prevent the spread of the disease into the district.

The advisory prohibited the purchase of live pigs, piglets, pork and pork-based products from Assam and other affected areas. Farmers were also directed not to use swill feeding, which has been identified as a major source of ASF transmission.

The veterinary department issued biosecurity measures, including installation of disinfectant foot dips at pigsties, use of dedicated farm clothing and footwear, restrictions on visitors and vehicles, and daily cleaning and disinfection of pig housing units and feeding equipment.

Farmers were asked to monitor pigs for symptoms such as high fever, weakness, loss of appetite, skin haemorrhages and sudden deaths, and to immediately report suspected cases to veterinary authorities.

The advisory also banned the open dumping of pig carcasses and directed farmers to follow approved disposal methods, including deep burial with lime or incineration under veterinary supervision.

Officials warned that violations of the restrictions could attract action under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.

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