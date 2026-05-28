African Swine Fever outbreak detected in Sadiya, containment measures intensified

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: An African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak has been detected in Sadiya. The Uttar Rangpuria village of Kakopathar under Sadiya co-district has been declared as the epicentre, and an area of 1 km radius around it has been designated as an infected zone, while a 10 km radius has been designated as the surveillance zone.

An order of the Tinsukia District Commissioner stated that, as per the action plan for Control, Containment & Eradication of ASF and for preparedness, the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department will undertake a culling operation within the next 3 days in the designated area w.e.f. May 27.

The order further stated that the movement of any pig or pork-related items to and from other districts and the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh, and the sale of pork at outlets or markets in Sadiya, has been prohibited until further order.

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