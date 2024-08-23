Arunachal’s missing man rejoins his family after a month

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh police on Thursday found a man missing after almost a month from Srinagar. A missing report of one Kangge Perme was lodged by his father at the Mebo police station on July 23, East Siang Superintendent of Police Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal said. The family members told the police that they talked with Kangge on July 13, and he told them that he was in New Delhi in search of a job. On receiving the report, the Mebo police station officer in-charge sent a WT message to all SHOs in New Delhi, Special Police for Northeast People, and additional commissions of police, New Delhi, the SP said. Singhal said the ATM transaction and CDR of the mission person were collected, but his phone location could not be traced as his handset was switched off.

The IMIE of mobile phones also did not give any clues, the SP added. On pursuing the ATM transaction and the CDR, police said it was evident his last location was in New Delhi. His last ATM transaction was also at an ATM booth near New Delhi railway station, though his phone was switched off on August 13. The SP said a police team interrogated all his friends and verified all the persons on the call records of Kangge but no one knew where he was or where he might have been. Kangge went missing from New Delhi on August 13 without a trace, police said.

On August 17, he called one of his family members from an unknown number, saying that he was in Kashmir but could not provide the exact address. On receiving the information, police swung into action, and the mobile location of Kangge was collected. Dr. Singhal immediately informed the Budgam police to recover Kangge from the location. Under the supervision of Dr. Singhal, a police team consisting of assistant sub-inspector Numol Perme and constable Kangkim Perme, along with family members, dashed to Budgam to recover the missing person. The police team returned to the State on Wednesday and handed over to his family members.

