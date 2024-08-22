Manipur: SC Issues Contempt Notice to Manipur Chief Secretary Over Civil Services Examination Dispute

IMPHAL: The Supreme Court has issued a notice for contempt to Vineet Joshi, the chief secretary of Manipur, for allegedly disregarding the courts orders in a case related to the 2016 Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination. This notice was prompted by a petition from civil servants who had passed the re examination ordered by the Supreme Court but were denied their rightful entitlements and continued service.

The controversy dates back to the 2016 civil services exam conducted by the Manipur Public Service Commission. Questions regarding the exams integrity arose due to allegations of misconduct sparking a legal dispute that ultimately led to the Manipur High Court annulling the exam results in October 2019. This decision, based on the findings of an inquiry committee, also invalidated the appointments made through the compromised examination process.

At first the Supreme Court decided not to interfere with the High Courts ruling. However, with new evidence suggesting possible conflicts of interest among the inquiry committees members the Supreme Court chose to revisit the case. On February 11, 2022 the Supreme Court ordered an examination and supported the High Courts directive for a CBI investigation into how the original exam was conducted.

The Supreme Courts ruling included a clear instruction that candidates who passed the re examination should be given continuity of service and associated benefits. Despite this the state of Manipur has reportedly not followed the courts orders leaving the reappointed civil servants without the service continuity and benefits they are entitled to by law.

In response to this apparent defiance, the officers involved filed a petition for contempt prompting the Supreme Courts current action. A panel consisting of Justices CT Ravikumar and Sanjay Karol issued a notice to Vineet Joshi and another official Namoijam Kheda Vrata Singh, who serves as the Secretary of the Land Resource Department. However the court has granted a temporary exemption from the personal appearance of those accused of contempt.

The Supreme Court's decision to issue a contempt notice is an uncommon and serious measure underscoring the seriousness of the situation. It emphasizes the courts dedication to ensuring that its orders are upheld without exception. As the case unfolds all eyes will be on how the state responds and the potential impact this may have, on the rule of law in Manipur.