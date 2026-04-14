Arunachal's Oldest Nocte Oral Historian Wakham Tangjang, 101, Passes Away in Tirap District

Wakham Tangjang, the oldest male resident of Borduria village in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district and a widely respected keeper of Nocte history and oral traditions, passed away on Sunday following a stroke. He was 101.

His passing has cast a deep shadow over Borduria village, where he was regarded as a living repository of the community's cultural memory and heritage.

A Storyteller Who Kept History Alive

Tangjang was known across the region for his exceptional storytelling and oratory skills, which he used to narrate the history and traditions of Borduria and its Chhana villages to generations of listeners.

Villagers remembered him as a wise elder, a guiding presence, and an irreplaceable source of inspiration for preserving the cultural identity of the Nocte community.

His demise, as local leaders and community members noted, marks the end of an era — the community has lost not only its eldest member but its most important living link to its past.

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