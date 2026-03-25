Arunachal's Papum Pare Sets Up Committees to Check LPG Hoarding, Black Marketing

The Papum Pare district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has constituted dedicated monitoring committees at both the district and circle levels to regulate the supply and distribution of LPG cylinders and petroleum products (POL) across the district.
The move is aimed at preventing hoarding and black marketing while ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential fuels for residents.
Also Read: Ensuring Strait of Hormuz remains open is essential: Modi tells Trump
According to an official order, the committees have been set up in response to the prevailing international energy supply chain situation and to strengthen oversight of LPG and POL distribution at the ground level.
The administration had recently issued advisories urging the public not to engage in panic booking or over-stocking of LPG cylinders, while assuring that adequate supply is being maintained in the district.
At the district headquarters in Yupia, the monitoring committee will be chaired by the ADC (HQ), with the Deputy SP (HQ), town magistrate, and assistant controller (legal metrology) serving as members. The District Food and Civil Supplies Officer (DFCSO) will act as member secretary.
At the circle level, similar committees have been formed under the respective ADCs, with officers-in-charge of local police stations and food and civil supplies officials as members.
Each committee will oversee supply and distribution within its jurisdiction to ensure there is no disruption or malpractice.
The district administration has made its position clear — anyone found involved in hoarding, black marketing, or price manipulation of LPG cylinders or other petroleum products will face strict action.
The warning applies to both suppliers and individuals, and the newly formed committees are expected to conduct active oversight to ensure compliance.