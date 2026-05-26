Arunachal’s Pineapple Festival in Bagra Gets Annual State Event Status, Boosting Horticulture and Cultural Tourism

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a major boost to Arunachal Pradesh's horticulture sector and cultural tourism, the state government has declared the Pineapple Festival at Bagra in West Siang district an annual state event, a move widely hailed as a milestone for pineapple growers, rural entrepreneurs and local communities in the district.

Welcoming the decision, the All Bagra Welfare Society (ABWS) expressed gratitude to Pema Khandu and the state Cabinet for granting official recognition to the festival, stating that the move would significantly strengthen the region's agro-based economy while promoting its rich cultural identity.

The society said the decision reflects the government's farmer-centric vision and would open new opportunities for pineapple cultivators, self-help groups and small entrepreneurs associated with horticulture and allied sectors.

Launched in 2024 as an agro-based initiative to promote the region's organically grown and naturally sweet pineapples, the festival has rapidly evolved into a major platform showcasing local produce, community participation and the hospitality of the Galo community.

Bagra Circle, known for producing pineapples with exceptional sweetness and nutritional value, is steadily emerging as a potential "Pineapple Bowl" of the region, drawing the attention of exporters, food processing stakeholders and tourists.

The ABWS, led by chairman Dumar Bagra, also acknowledged the role of Topin Ete in securing state-level recognition for the festival and appreciated his consistent support and advocacy for the initiative.

The society further stated that the annual event would serve as a platform to promote Arunachal Pradesh's cultural heritage, tourism potential and organic farm products on a broader scale.

Reaffirming its commitment, the ABWS assured the state government of full cooperation in organising the festival and making each edition a grand success in the years ahead.

Also Read: Arunachal Pineapple Festival: Boosting Farmers' Income & Agro Industry