Khel Maharan: Sports events held under Barhamapur block in Nagaon

NAGAON: The 2nd edition of Khel Maharan witnessed a series of sports events organized in various locations under the Barhampur block.

The events conducted today included football and athletics at Kachupit playground in Rangalu and Dakshin Nonoi Panchayat, while kabaddi matches took place at Rangalu Idgah playground.

Additionally, other sports events were held at Chapanala Higher Secondary School, involving participants from Balijuri, Barbari, Chalchali Halowagaon, and Chapanala panchayats.

Shweta Sharma, BDO of Barhampur Development Block, attended and inspected the events, encouraging the participants.

The events were overseen by Prabhat Chandra Bora, Physical instructor and nodal officer of Barhampur block for Khel Maharan, along with over twenty physical educators.

The schedule for Tuesday includes road cycling competition involving panchayats of Balijuri, Bamuni, Barhampur, Barbari, Chalchali Halowagaon, Chapanala, Dakshin Nonoi Panchayat, Puranigudam, and Kandali tomorrow, from Borghat Chariali to Kathiatoli Chariali on NH-37.

Other sports like athletics, football, kabaddi, and traditional games (Daba) at Barhampur Higher Secondary School, featuring teams from Bamuni, Barhampur, Chapanala, and Puranigudam panchayats will be participated.

The Khel Maharan aims to promote sports and physical fitness among rural youth, fostering community engagement and talent development.

