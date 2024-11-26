Arunachal's Rupa Bayor to Represent India at World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2024

ITANAGAR: Rupa Bayor, a talented taekwondo athlete from Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to represent India at the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2024, to be held in Hong Kong between November 30 and December 4.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Bayor on this important milestone in a social media post on Tuesday. He praised her dedication to the sport and stressed the importance of participating in such a prestigious international competition.

Khandu also wished Bayor every success as she prepares to showcase her skills on the global stage. He appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the entire country to support her in her endeavors to make India proud.