Arunachal's Rupa Bayor to Represent India at World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2024

ITANAGAR: Rupa Bayor, a talented taekwondo athlete from Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to represent India at the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2024, to be held in Hong Kong between November 30 and December 4.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Bayor on this important milestone in a social media post on Tuesday. He praised her dedication to the sport and stressed the importance of participating in such a prestigious international competition.
Khandu also wished Bayor every success as she prepares to showcase her skills on the global stage. He appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the entire country to support her in her endeavors to make India proud.
Meanwhile, earlier this month Arunachal Pradesh’s sporting spirit soared high as its athletes made a notable mark at the Junior Pencak Silat Championship held in Srinagar. The state’s team brought home a total of eight medals, including four gold and four bronze, demonstrating exceptional talent and dedication.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter on November 19 to share the joyous news, expressing immense pride in the young athletes' achievements. He lauded their hard work and determination, which have placed Arunachal Pradesh prominently on the national sporting map.
The gold medal winners—Meko Liyak, Sartum Tara, Tarh Tyson, and Taba Takar—emerged victorious in their respective categories, showcasing outstanding skill and perseverance. Complementing their efforts, Yani Nabam, Shanti Lochung, Mama Tok, and Baja Blange clinched bronze medals, adding to the state’s impressive medal tally.
