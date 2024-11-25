Gangtok: Northeast United FC Wins Governor’s Gold Cup In Thrilling Penalty Shootout

GANGTOK: The Northeast United Football Club emerged as the winner after a tight encounter in the Governor’s Gold Cup's final day, by beating Gangtok Himalayan Sporting Club (GHSC) in a nerve-wrecking penalty shootout at Paljor Stadium.
The tournament’s grand finale, held on Sunday afternoon, drew an electrifying crowd, including Governor, Om Prakash Mathur; Chief Minister, PS Golay; and other dignitaries.
Composed of 16 teams after a four year absence, the tournament included clubs from Nepal, Bhutan, Malaysia, and Dubai, which competed in the tournament. The previous edition, held in 2019, saw Mohammedan SC lift the trophy, adding to the anticipation surrounding this year’s competition.
The final match was a great display of footballing ability, with both sides showing impressive skill and tactical brilliance. The side managed to complete attack after attack and defend tenaciously. None could break the deadlock for their side in the first half of the game.
A real tension emerged as the second half was in full swing, with both teams playing aggressively for that elusive opening goal. Despite the very numerous close chances and impressive saves, the match ended without a goal, keeping fans on tenterhooks.
The match ultimately went to a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. Under pressure, Gangtok Himalayan SC committed the mistakes of missing two crucial attempts while Northeast United FC kept their cool and came out with a 4-3 win.
Post the match, the Governor Mathur and Chief Minister Golay presented the trophies and individual awards. The Chief Minister praised Northeast United FC for perseverance and congratulated GHSC for their spirited performance, asking young footballers to learn from their journey.
