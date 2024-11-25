Gangtok: Northeast United FC Wins Governor’s Gold Cup In Thrilling Penalty Shootout

GANGTOK: The Northeast United Football Club emerged as the winner after a tight encounter in the Governor’s Gold Cup's final day, by beating Gangtok Himalayan Sporting Club (GHSC) in a nerve-wrecking penalty shootout at Paljor Stadium.

The tournament’s grand finale, held on Sunday afternoon, drew an electrifying crowd, including Governor, Om Prakash Mathur; Chief Minister, PS Golay; and other dignitaries.

Composed of 16 teams after a four year absence, the tournament included clubs from Nepal, Bhutan, Malaysia, and Dubai, which competed in the tournament. The previous edition, held in 2019, saw Mohammedan SC lift the trophy, adding to the anticipation surrounding this year’s competition.