Arunachal's Shamchak Mossang Wins Gold At National Full Contact Karate Championship 2024

ITANAGAR: Shamchak Mossang from Arunachal Pradesh won the gold medal at the National Full Contact Karate Championship 2024, which was held in Kolkata, West Bengal, from November 15 to 17.
This prestigious event included more than 450 competitors from 15 states across India, consisting of Arunachal, Assam, Gujrat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, showcasing the remarkable skill in martial arts.
Hailing from Neotan Village, Arunachal Pradesh, Mossang won gold in the 52.1 kg weight category at the 7th Mixed Martial Arts Championship held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in May 2024.
The victory of Mossang has received acknowledgment and applause from the crowd across the country. Her victory serves as an exemplary model and has also inspired many young athletes from her homeland.
The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, congratulated the young athlete and stated, “She brings home a tale of resilience & inspiration. Congratulations to Ms. Shamchak Mossang on clinching gold in the National Level Full Contact Karate Championship 2024 held in Kolkata from Nov. 15 to 17.”
The championship provided a distinctive opportunity for the athletes, coaches, and martial arts enthusiasts to exhibit their talents while simultaneously promoting sportsmanship and supporting community engagement.
This esteemed event aimed to enhance the exposure of martial arts in India while promoting global connections and facilitating cultural exchange.
