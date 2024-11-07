Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Welcomes Induction of 100 MBBS Students at TRIHMS

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday hailed the induction of 100 MBBS students at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS) as a ‘historic day’ not only for the state’s lone medical college but for the state too.

From this academic year the number of seats for the MBBS course in TRIHMS has been increased to 100 from the existing 50, an objective Khandu has been striving for since the college’s inception.

“A new chapter in the history of TRIHMS has been uncovered today,” he said while congratulating and welcoming the newly inducted students in a simple ceremony at the TRIHMS premises, officials said.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that the increase in number of seats from this year meant that more local youths will get the opportunity to pursue medicine.

“What is more substantial is the fact that 85 of the 100 seats are reserved for APST students which is a huge jump from about 30 MBBS seats before the start of the medical college,” he said.

Khandu noted that the state government has fulfilled its promise to the people of the state to increase the capacity of TRIHMS along with an increase in seats reserved for APST aspirants.

He recalled the historic day in 2018, when as the Chief minister he had attended the induction ceremony of the first ever MBBS batch of the institute, who have since completed their internships and passed from the college in May this year. “I am glad to know that the second batch has completed the final MBBS examination and is undergoing internship,” Khandu observed.

With the latest milestone achieved, he pointed that it was time for TRIHMS to step up to another level by starting MD/MS PG and MCh/DM courses in super specialty departments and strengthening the existing departments and service units. “In this direction the state government has already approved for starting PG courses in 12 specialties and one super specialty (DM course in cardiology). We have also approved in principle the establishment of a 500 bed super specialty block with central assistance,” the Chief Minister informed.

