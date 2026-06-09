Arunachal’s Tawang District Steps Up Preparedness Amid Fears of GLOF in Mago Chu Basin

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ITANAGAR: Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district stepped up preparedness measures amid concerns over a possible Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in the Mago Chu basin, officials said on Monday.

The district disaster management authority issued an alert following inputs from the Centre for Earth Science and Himalayan Studies (CESHS), which flagged potential risk linked to rapid glacier retreat and unstable terrain around the Khangri Glacier.

The advisory was circulated to the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Border Roads Organisation to ensure coordinated preparedness. Residents along the Mago Chu and Tawang Chu river systems were urged to remain alert and keep emergency supplies ready.

Officials carried out inspections of the Khangri Glacier and the Neh-Goh Tso glacial lake. The assessment found water levels remained below the moraine dam and indicated no immediate risk of overflow, though authorities cautioned that conditions could change due to geological factors.

The report recommended detailed scientific studies on glacier retreat, lake stability and water flow patterns to improve future risk assessment. GLOFs are considered a major climate-related hazard in the Himalayan region.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall led to waterlogging near the ISBT complex in Lekhi, disrupting normal movement and drawing complaints over inadequate drainage infrastructure.

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