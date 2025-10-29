Arunachal’s Tirap bans use of camouflage clothing by civilians during hunting, fishing

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Tirap district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has banned the use of camouflage or military-pattern clothing by civilians during hunting and fishing activities with immediate effect, officials said.

"Such action of wearing camouflage clothing in the jungle can lead to mistaken identity by defence forces, especially amid rising militant activities in and around the forested areas of Tirap, Changlang, Longding, and Namsai districts," an official order issued by Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran stated.

"No person shall wear camouflage attire or carry arms while engaging in hunting or fishing activities, except authorized security personnel on duty," it said.

