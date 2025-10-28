Second Wakro Butterfly Meet Records 235 Species in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The second Wakro butterfly meet, held as part of the 8th Northeast Butterfly Meet (NEBM), recorded 235 butterfly species, including 35 rare and uncommon varieties, during its four-day event at Wakro Valley and the Kamlang Tiger Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The meet, held from October 23 to October 26, drew around 85 participants, among them 35 butterfly enthusiasts from across India, representing Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal, and one participant from France.

Students from PM Shri government higher secondary school, Don Bosco School and KGBV Wakro also participated in the conservation-focused activities.

The inaugural session was attended by deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, alongside principal chief conservator of forests Ngilyang Tam, Lohit ZPC Dasula Krisikro, Anjaw SP Anurag Dwivedi, conservator of forests Milo Tasser, chief conservator of forests Soplan Manyu, Wakro ADC A J Lungphi, senior forest officials and community leaders.

Organized by the Kamlang Valley Nature Club in collaboration with the Butterflies of North Eastern India Group and Kamlang Tiger Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary, the meet was guided by noted naturalists Nawang Gyatso Bhutia, Kamal Azad, Roshan Upadhaya, Atanu Bose and organizer Lokesh Mam.

Over the three days, participants engaged in butterfly and bird walks, nature trails, awareness sessions, stone painting, games, interactive activities and student quizzes.

Among the rare and uncommon species recorded were Swinhoe’s Flat, White Dragontail, Green Dragontail, Columbine, Nagatree Brown, Gray Commodore, Sergeant Major and Dusky Diadem.

The event received support from Aaranyak, WTI, WWF, Durgi Bhumiji Foundation, BAMOS–Nature Conservation Society, Arun Shakti Energy Pvt Ltd, Genesis 4 Production, Wiki Loves Butterfly, Glaw Enterprise, Divinity Jaagran and News For You.

At the closing ceremony, attended by Lohit deputy commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo, Wakro ADC A J Longphi, and event organiser Jambey Dondup, participants enjoyed a traditional Mishmi dance performance reflecting the region’s cultural vibrancy.

It was announced that the 9th Northeast Butterfly meet will be held at the Ultapani rainforest in the Bodoland Territorial Council area next year.

The meet concluded on a celebratory note, reinforcing Arunachal Pradesh’s growing reputation as the “Butterfly Capital of the northeast” by combining conservation awareness, youth engagement and cultural exchange.

