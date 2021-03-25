Assam Rifles conducted COVID-awareness drive at Sangau

AIZAWL: In view of the outbreak of new strain of COVID-19 virus, Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of 23 Sector Assam Rifles/Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East) conducted an 'Awareness Drive' at Blue Mountain School, Sangau on March 19, 2021.



The event was led by Captain Venkateshwararao Bukhya, Unit Medical Officer, the opportunity was used to sensitize the school children about the new strain of COVID-19 virus.

The importance of maintaining social distancing and use of masks was reasserted.

The team donated over two hundred triple layer masks amongst the students. The Serchhip Battalion has pledged to work relentlessly for the local populace, stated a release.

