Assam Rifles Launches Free 5-Day Multi-Speciality Medical Camp in Arunachal Pradesh

A five-day free multi-speciality medical camp has been launched at the Zonal General Hospital (ZGH) in Khonsa, Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at bringing specialized healthcare within reach of residents in the remote districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding.

The camp, organised by the Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters 25 Sector Assam Rifles in coordination with ZGH Khonsa, began on Monday and will run until March 27.

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