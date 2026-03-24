Assam Rifles Launches Free 5-Day Multi-Speciality Medical Camp in Arunachal Pradesh

A five-day free multi-speciality medical camp has been launched at the Zonal General Hospital (ZGH) in Khonsa, Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at bringing specialized healthcare within reach of residents in the remote districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding.
The camp, organised by the Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters 25 Sector Assam Rifles in coordination with ZGH Khonsa, began on Monday and will run until March 27.
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The camp provides free consultation, check-ups, and treatment across a broad spectrum of medical disciplines, including gynaecology, orthopaedics, general medicine, paediatrics, ENT, cardiology, ophthalmology, general surgery, and dental care.
Specialist doctors who have travelled from Bangalore and Nasik are providing services during the camp — a fact acknowledged by ZGH Khonsa Medical Superintendent Dr. Tumli Basar, who thanked the visiting medical team for making the journey to serve communities in this remote corner of the country.
Launching the camp, Commanding Officer of 44 Assam Rifles Col. Ankit Harjai said the initiative was specifically designed to serve residents of the TCL region — particularly those living in remote villages who have limited access to specialist medical care.
He appealed to local authorities and community leaders to spread the word so that as many people as possible can benefit from the services on offer.
"Such initiatives reflect the enduring commitment of the Assam Rifles as the 'Friends of the Hill People'," Col. Harjai said.
This is not a standalone effort. Col. Harjai noted that the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles has previously organised several free medical camps in remote villages across Tirap and Longding districts, ensuring that underprivileged communities receive medical treatment closer to home.
Residents of the TCL region are encouraged to attend the camp at ZGH Khonsa and share information about the available services within their communities before it concludes on March 27.