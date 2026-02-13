ASVS begins three-day inspection of 27 schools in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS) has launched a three-day school inspection programme across its 27 institutions in the state from February 12 to 14 under its capacity-building and gradation initiative, 'Utkarsh Mahotsav 2026', aimed at strengthening academic quality, administration and overall institutional development.

ASVS is conducting the inspection in collaboration with Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra in a "festival mode" atmosphere, with a specially constituted five-member team visiting schools to promote structured evaluation and capacity-building.

The team comprises representatives from the school management committee, a principal, an alumnus or alumna, a senior teacher and an educationist to ensure transparency, academic insight and collective responsibility in the process.

ASVS functions under Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan and operates under the guidance of Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra. It has been working towards the holistic development of children through value-based education, particularly among socially and economically weaker sections.

The organization currently runs 27 institutions, including Vidya Niketans, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in Siang and East Siang districts, and EMRS Khela, with a presence in around 12 district headquarters across the state.

