Avail benefits of government schemes: Arunachal Pradesh Speaker Tesam Pongte

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly speaker Tesam Pongte has appealed to people to avail maximum benefits from the state and central government schemes.

Chairing a coordination meeting with HoDs and panchayat leaders at DC's conference hall in Changlang on Wednesday, the speaker advised them to ensure that every household and eligible person avail benefit from government schemes.

Pongte, who was on his maiden visit after being elected as speaker, emphasized that government services must reach eligible persons, who are yet to avail of the benefits.

Reviewing the status of central and state government sponsored programs being implemented in the district, he asked the officers to personally monitor the progress of works on the ground.

Aside from the existing schemes, newly proposed central and state schemes were also discussed in the meeting.

