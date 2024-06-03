Batch of greenhorns to grace new Arunachal Pradesh Assembly

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh assembly will have a batch of newcomers, who made remarkable strides in winning the assembly elections, results of which were announced on Sunday.

While most of them are from Gen Next, eleven of them represent BJP, four from National People's Party (NPP), two each from PPA and NCP including one independent.

Among the BJP first timers, Tsetan Chombey Kee who won from Kalaktang seat in West Kameng district owns a media publication.

While first timer Ealling Tallang, who won from Seppa East seat, is the BJP district president of East Kameng district, Topin Ete who emerged victorious from Aalo West seat as a BJP nominee is an advocate by profession.

BJP's Nyabi Jini Dirchi who won Basar constituency is a Zila Parishad chairperson, while Tojir Kadu who won from Nari-Koyu is a retired bureaucrat. BJP's Hamjong Tangha (Changlang South), Puinnyo Apum (Dambuk), Tai Nikio (Nyapin) and Rotom Tebin (Raga) are important party's functionaries.

Two newcomers of the saffron party who were elected unopposed include, Ratu Techi (Sagalee) and Hage Appa from Ziro-Hapoli seat.

While Techi, a businessman replaced six-time MLA and former chief minister Nabam Tuki from the seat, Appa, a retired engineer replaced Agriculture, Horticulture minister Tage Taki, who was denied a party ticket.

Among the NPP new faces Pesi Jilen who emerged victorious from Liromoba has resigned as a bureaucrat before the polls. NPP's Oni Panayang (Mariyang-Geku), Tapi Darang (Pasighat East) and Namgay Tsering from Tawang constituency are important personalities of the state.

Two new faces also won from PPA including Nabam Vivek (Doimukh) and Oken Tayeng (Mebo). The NCP also recorded wins of two new comers - entrepreneurs Toko Tatung (Yachuli) and Likha Soni (Lekang).

Independent candidate Tenzin Nyima glow also is a first timer who won from Thrizino-Buragaon seat.

Also Read: Four BJP women candidates win assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh (sentinelassam.com)