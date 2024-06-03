Four BJP women candidates win assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: As many as four women candidates fielded by the ruling BJP, won in four assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, results of which were declared on Sunday.

BJP nominee Dasanglu Pul, wife of former chief minister won from Hayuliang seat in Anjaw district unopposed. This is the third time in a row she won from the seat.

Pul first won the by-election from the constituency in 2016 after her husband committed suicide on August 9, the same year. She also won the seat in 2019.

Tsering Lhamu, widow of former lawmaker Jambey Tashi, won from Lumla seat by a margin of 1531 votes. Earlier, she won the by-poll from the constituency in February last year, after her husband's death on November 2, 2022 due to cardiac arrest.

Another BJP nominee Chakat Aboh won from Khonsa West seat by a margin of 804 votes. Aboh, however, won the by-election in 2019 from the seat after her husband Tirong Aboh was assassinated by NSCN rebels on May 21 that year, a day before declaration of result.

Tirong Aboh had won the election as a NPP candidate. Nyabi Jini Dirchi, a green horn, this time defeated sitting MLA Gokar Basar in Basar constituency by a margin of 1791 votes. In 2019, three women won including Dasanglu Pul, Gum Tayeng from Dambuk and Jummum Ete Deori from Leka seat.

