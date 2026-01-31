Bharat Rang Mahotsav begins putting Arunachal on global theatre map

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh on Friday stepped into the global cultural spotlight with the opening of the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM), as the prestigious National School of Drama’s silver jubilee theatre festival raised its curtains at Dorjee Khandu Hall here, turning the state capital into a vibrant hub of national and international performing arts.

The four-day festival, running from January 30 to February 2, marks a significant cultural milestone for the frontier state, offering a rare global platform for local artists and theatre enthusiasts alike.

Organised by the National School of Drama (NSD) in collaboration with the state Art and Culture department, the festival opened on a distinctly local note, with the rhythmic and energetic performance of traditional Buya folk artists, underscoring the festival’s commitment to blending global theatre with indigenous heritage.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte along with Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung.

Addressing the gathering, Pongte expressed pride in Itanagar being chosen as a host city for the silver jubilee edition, describing the occasion as “a rare and precious opportunity for the youth and local artists of the state” while emphasising theatre’s power as a unifying cultural force.

MLA Tatung, in his address, reflected on theatre as a mirror of society and concluded his remarks with a poetic shaayari, drawing warm applause from the audience.

Assistant professor at NSD Riken Ngomle, highlighted the festival’s role as a creative bridge between regions and cultures, while also recalling that the roots of organised theatre in the region could be traced back to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

He also acknowledged the support extended by the Speaker and the MLA to local artistes.

The opening evening culminated with the staging of “Money Money Money Brighter Than Sunshine Sweeter Than Honey,” a play conceptualised by MLA Tatung that explored themes of income inequality, setting an engaging tone for the festival.

For the remaining days, the festival will shift to the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, featuring “Sakaljaani He Naath” on January 31, “Tasher Desh” on February 1, and concluding with “Kamrupa” on February 2.

By bringing its silver jubilee edition to Itanagar, the NSD has reaffirmed that the language of theatre transcends borders, seamlessly connecting regional traditions with the global stage.

