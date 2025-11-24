15-Day-Long Arunachal Rang Mahotsav Kicks off with Global Participation

Itanagar: The Arunachal Rang Mahotsav, being publicised as the biggest theatre festival in the Northeast, embarked on a 15-day celebration at the DK Convention Centre. The event witnessed an atmosphere of enthusiastic participation by artists and directors from ten countries. This is the third international edition of the event, which has rapidly grown into a major cultural platform for the region.

Speaking at the inauguration, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein acknowledged that Arunachal Pradesh is still nurturing its theatre culture. He further said that the state was moving fast as its young performers emerge and international collaborations grow. He praised festival director Riken Ngomle for putting the Mahotsav in the international spotlight and asserted that it has now become the premier stage for theatre in the Northeast. Mein also praised actor and festival ambassador Adil Hussain, terming him a strong source of inspiration for emerging local talent.