BJP Arunachal Pradesh Delegation Participates in National Meeting in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A seven-member delegation of the BJP Arunachal Pradesh unit attended the national-level meeting "Sangathan Parv" in the capital on Tuesday.

It was led by state president Biyuram Waghe with other prime members that include General Secretary Nalong Mize, Dr. Tangor Tapak -, state president and convenor of the BJP Active Member Drive 2024, and Nani Lajie-state vice president and convenor of the Primary Membership Drive 2024.

They were accompanied by Tagin Siga, the State Returning Officer, Junty Singhpho, the co-returning officer, and state secretary Taring Tiri.

In a ceremony where the BJP National President J.P. Nadda also presided over the meeting, the outstanding performance of the Arunachal Pradesh unit in the membership drive for "Sadasyata Abhiyan" 2024 was felicitated. Nani Lajie even received accolades for making this state the first one to touch close to 98 percent of the assigned target for membership.

Junty Singhpho was felicitated by J.P. Nadda on the appreciation of outstanding results in the membership drive from Arunachal Pradesh even before the meeting. Both the State President J.P. Nadda and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh appreciated Biyuram Waghe and his team for their excellent contributions during the membership drives campaign.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein flagged off a cycling expedition to the border town of Namti from Namsai on Monday.

It is organized by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) as a part of the month-long 62nd Walong Day celebration.

They include cycling enthusiasts from the Indian Army, including lady officers and youths from Arunachal Pradesh with two cyclists from Pune. In all, 62 cyclists will cycle through the picturesque landscape of the Lohit Valley. Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said on the eve of the "Cycle for Unity" movement which began in Arunachal Pradesh on March 1.

The riders from Assam and other northeastern states, who embarked on a three-day journey from Golden Pagoda at Namsai, would pass through Wakro, the holy site of Parshuram Kund, vibrant village of Hayuliang, and would finish at Namti, also known as the 'Tigers Mouth', a site of historical significance where troops of the Indian Army stalled the adversary's offensive.