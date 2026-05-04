Pema Khandu Opens New Arunachal Niwas in New Delhi to Support Patients, Students and Strengthen Infrastructure Outside State

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Pema Khandu on Sunday said the newly inaugurated Arunachal Niwas in New Delhi will significantly benefit patients and students from the state by providing accessible accommodation and support facilities, while underscoring the government’s push to strengthen infrastructure beyond the state.

The Chief Minister made the remarks after inaugurating the facility at Dheerpur in New Delhi, terming it a major milestone in the state government’s efforts to support citizens residing in and travelling outside Arunachal Pradesh, an official statement said.

Khandu said the facility includes dedicated provisions for patients seeking medical treatment in the national capital and, owing to its proximity to the North Campus area, will serve as a convenient and safe stay option for students during university admission periods.

Reaffirming the government’s focus on infrastructure development, he said a comprehensive review of newly created districts such as Pakke-Kessang, Kamle, Lepa-Rada, and Shi-Yomi has been scheduled to assess infrastructure gaps and manpower requirements.

He added that authorities will also carry out similar reviews in older districts to ensure balanced development.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the support of Narendra Modi and the Centre in strengthening infrastructure in the state, noting that Arunachal Pradesh has received around 4,900 crore under the 15th Finance Commission to bridge critical gaps and accelerate development.

Emphasizing sustainability, Khandu advised exploring avenues for revenue generation to ensure the long-term viability of such facilities.

With the addition of the Dheerpur facility, Arunachal Pradesh now has its fourth property in the national capital, as part of a broader effort over the past decade to establish support infrastructure outside the state.

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