BJP’s Tai Tagak elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh

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ITANAGAR: Senior BJP leader Tai Tagak was on Thursday declared elected unopposed to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Arunachal Pradesh after the withdrawal period for nominations ended with no other candidate in the fray. Returning Officer-cum-Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Tadar Meena, formally declared Tagak elected following the close of the candidature withdrawal period at 3 pm.

Since only one nomination had been filed and no withdrawal was made before the stipulated deadline, the declaration was issued under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, according to a communiqué issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

The official Certificate of Election was handed over to the newly elected Member of Parliament at a function held at Nokmey Namati Hall of the Assembly. The ceremony was attended by Chief Electoral Officer-cum-Observer Pawan Kumar Sain, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu, Assistant Returning Officer Longman Ronrang and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

Later, Tagak called on Speaker Tesam Pongte, who congratulated him on his unopposed election to the Council of States and wished him success in his new responsibilities. The election was necessitated as the term of the incumbent Rajya Sabha member, Nabam Rebia, is scheduled to end on June 23.

A veteran BJP functionary, the 54-year-old Tagak joined the party on September 9, 1995, after serving as a unit organiser of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Arunachal Pradesh from 1989. Over the years, he held several important organisational positions, including state general secretary and spokesperson, before becoming state BJP president in February 2013.

During his tenure as party president between 2013 and 2015, the BJP registered significant electoral gains, winning 11 Assembly seats and the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency while securing around 31 per cent of the vote share. He is also credited with playing a key role in the political developments that enabled the BJP to form the government in Arunachal Pradesh for the first time in 2016.

Hailing from Peel village under Sangram circle in Kurung Kumey district, Tagak was known as a social worker and cultural activist before entering active politics. He has also served two terms as adviser to the chief minister.

Speaking after his election, Tagak said the BJP had honoured a grassroots worker and that his selection sent a strong message that hard work, sacrifice, dedication and teamwork are recognised within the party.

Recalling his humble beginnings, he said he had worked as a child labourer fetching drinking water for labourers for Rs 2 a day during 1981-82 and later worked as a daily wage labourer during school vacations for Rs 5 a day.

He said his nomination reflected the party's faith in committed workers and was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting individuals from non-political backgrounds to contribute towards building a "Viksit Bharat".

Also Read: Arunachal: BJP candidate Tai Tagak's Rajya Sabha nomination found valid