Blood donation camp organized in Arunachal’s Longding

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: In an effort to save lives and bolster community health, Assam Rifles in association with AMCH, Dibrugarh organized a blood donation camp on Tuesday at District Hospital in Arunachal’s Longding. The event aimed to rally local community members, members from armed forces to contribute to the noble cause of blood donation, addressing the critical need for blood supply in our nation.

With the ongoing global health challenges, maintaining an adequate blood supply is more crucial than ever. Every donation has the potential to make a significant impact, providing life-saving support to patients undergoing surgeries, trauma victims, cancer patients, and those with chronic illnesses. The blood donation camp adhered to strict health and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of all participants. Assam Rifles is committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment for donors, with trained medical professionals overseeing the process.

