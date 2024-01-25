Sector Headquarters of Sasastra Seema Bal, Rangia organized a Blood donation camp in connection with ensuing Republic Day of India

Rangia: Sector Headquarters of Sasastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rangia organized a blood donation camp on Wednesday in connection with the ensuing Republic Day of India under the initiative and guidance of Rajiv Rana, DIG, SHQ SSB Rangia. The blood donation camp was organized at the premises of its headquarter in collaboration with Blood Bank GMCH, Guwahati.

The camp was inaugurated by Rajiv Rana, DIG,SHQ SSB Rangia. In his inaugural speech, Rana briefed the usefulness of blood donation. He told that donating blood is a noble cause towards saving precious lives. He urged the public to “Donate Blood to Save Life”. He also thanked Dr. Ankit Jain, M.O (Pathologist), GMCH and his team members for their tireless efforts. During the camp, 50 units of blood were donated by officers and officials of the sector staffs. Awareness and motivational speech on benefits of blood donation was delivered to the troops by Dr. Ankit Jain, M.O ( Pathologist), GMCH and Dr.Chandan Talukdar, CVO(SG), SHQ SSB Rangia.

