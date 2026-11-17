OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said transgressions along the India-China border occurred from both sides due to differing perceptions of the boundary, but maintained that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remained normal.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the National Press Day celebration, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh shared an approximately 1,200-km-long border with Tibet, which is under Chinese control, and that the boundary dispute remained unresolved.

Responding to reports of alleged Chinese incursions in Upper Subansiri district, he cited differing interpretations of the McMahon Line, drawn during the 1914 Simla Convention. He said the absence of a mutually recognised and clearly demarcated boundary in some stretches led to differing perceptions, resulting in patrols sometimes entering areas claimed by the other side.

Khandu said the priority was to prevent such incidents from escalating and maintain peace along the border. He added that Indian forces were effectively guarding the country's territory.

Reports of alleged PLA activity in Taksing circle surfaced in June, when the Nah Welfare Society claimed that Chinese forces had established infrastructure at five locations traditionally used by local communities. The Army rejected the allegations of encroachment and the establishment of camps inside Indian territory as incorrect and baseless

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