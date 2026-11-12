Arunachal Pradesh: Four of Same Family, Including Three Minors, Killed in Fire

Guwahati: Four members of the same family, including three minors, were burnt to death after a massive fire broke out in Parsi Parlo in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district at around 2 am on 12th November .

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Parsi Parlo, Nabam Tajik, confirmed that all four deceased belonged to the same family. The devastating blaze also gutted around 30 shops and houses, causing extensive damage to properties in the area.

A major concern after the tragedy is the lack of basic firefighting infrastructure in Parsi Parlo. The area does not have a fire station or Fire Brigade, raising serious questions about emergency preparedness and the availability of essential firefighting facilities.

The fire tragedy has once again highlighted the challenges faced by remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh in responding to fire emergencies, particularly in the absence of adequate firefighting resources.

The lack of immediate access to firefighting facilities can further complicate rescue and containment efforts, potentially worsening the impact of such disasters. Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased and the overall extent of the damage are awaited.