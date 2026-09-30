Botanists discover new plant species in Arunachal's Shi-Yomi

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ITANAGAR: Botanists have discovered a new plant species, Didymocarpus nautiyalii, in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district, with only 19 flowering individuals recorded across two known populations.

The species belongs to the Gesneriaceae family and was identified during a botanical survey in the district. It was formally described in the scientific journal Taiwania.

The research team was led by Madhusudhan Khanal of the G B Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment and included researchers from the institute, Sikkim University, Kaliabor College and Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat.

The small herb grows on moist rock surfaces, including roadside walls and areas near waterfalls, in subtropical evergreen forests above 1,000 metres. It grows to around 8 cm and has leathery leaves and bluish-purple flowers.

Researchers distinguished the species from the similar Didymocarpus albiflorus based on characteristics including its shorter stem, very short or absent leaf stalks, leathery leaves, smaller calyx, shorter bluish-purple corolla and hairless ovary.

The species was named Didymocarpus nautiyalii in honour of Prof Sunil Nautiyal, former director of GBPNIHE, for his contribution to Himalayan environmental research and conservation.

Researchers assessed the species as Data Deficient under IUCN Red List criteria and recommended further surveys, population monitoring and studies on its ecology, reproductive biology and habitat requirements.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein welcomed the discovery, describing it as an addition to the State's natural heritage and highlighting the need to further explore and document its botanical diversity.

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