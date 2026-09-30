PSM seeks restoration of anti-infiltration check gate along Jowai-Dawki road

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Pnar Students Movement (PSM), Jowai Circle, has urged the Meghalaya Government to restore an Anti-Infiltration Directorate check gate along the Jowai-Dawki road, citing concerns over alleged unauthorised crossings through vulnerable stretches of the international border. A delegation of the organisation met Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum seeking stronger surveillance and enforcement measures along the corridor.

The PSM said a check gate had earlier operated in the Dawki area to inspect vehicles and monitor pedestrian movement but had reportedly remained non-functional or been discontinued in recent years. PSM legal secretary Lidarpaia Dkhar said the delegation raised concerns relating to border security and the need to revive the anti-infiltration mechanism along the Jowai-Dawki route.

The organisation alleged that recent security lapses had allowed attempts by Bangladeshi nationals to cross through vulnerable stretches in the Dawki sector. It sought the deployment of a fully functional check gate at a strategic location, along with adequate personnel and dedicated enforcement staff.

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