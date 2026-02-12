Boundary pillar erection begins along Assam-Arunachal border

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a major step towards resolving the decades-old boundary dispute, officials on Monday formally began erecting boundary pillars along the border between Pakke Kessang district in Arunachal Pradesh and Biswanath district in Assam, officials said on Wednesday.

For the first time, officials from both states are carrying out the exercise jointly along with representatives of the Centre from the Survey of India.

The development follows the landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier to amicably resolve the long-pending inter-state border issue and reflects a shared commitment to peaceful coexistence, they said.

Officials said the commencement of ground-level pillar erection marks a significant milestone in implementing the agreement and is expected to bring clarity and stability to communities living along the boundary while fostering peace, harmony and cooperation between the adjoining regions.

Terming the development "historic", state Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, who represents Pakke Kessang district, said officials from both states and representatives of the Centre from the Survey of India have begun the process.

"This follows the landmark MoU signed to resolve the long-pending border dispute, paving the way for lasting peace, harmony and cooperation," Wahge said, while expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma for their leadership in taking the initiative forward.

The Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary dispute saw major progress after both states signed the Namsai Declaration in July 2022, which laid the foundation for an amicable and permanent settlement.

Both states adopted a cooperative and phased approach, focusing first on less complicated areas.

