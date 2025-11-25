Assam: Hi-tech bamboo nursery inaugurated at Assam-Arunachal border

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Assam Agricultural Forest Development Board (AADB) on Monday inaugurated a high-tech bamboo nursery at Seijosa in Biswanath district on the Assam-Arunachal border. With the aim of increasing ethanol production from bamboo in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of high-tech bamboo nurseries in three districts of the state, namely Golaghat, Nagaon, and Biswanath, for the benefit of farmers. The first of these nurseries was inaugurated by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur on Monday in Seijosa of Biswanath district. Inaugurating the park, the MLA briefed the people on how the farmers could get bamboo seedlings from the nursery and benefit from this cultivation. The nursery is located on 5 hectares of land in Seijosa under the leadership of Dr Sumitra Das, DFO, Sonitpur district, Social Forestry Department, and Dhimanshu Saikia, Forest Division Officer, Sonitpur District. Dr Pranabjyoti Nath, Technology Officer, RRL, who was present at the function, gave an analysis of how to take bamboo seedlings from the nursery and where to sell them. He added that the mature bamboo would be sold at the center set up by RRL at Balipara. Dr Kalyanjit Sarma and Debashish Sarma, experts of Assam Agriculture and Forestry Board, presented a comprehensive analysis on how to protect mankind from air pollution and make themselves economically self-reliant by cultivating bamboo.

