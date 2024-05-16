Brahmaputra Board chairman Dr Ranbir Singh visits Arunachal Pradesh district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Dr Ranbir Singh, Chairman of Brahmaputra Board under the union Jal Shakti ministry, reviewed two projects at Pasighat in East Siang district during his two-day visit. The chairman, during his tour to the district on May 12 and May 13, visited two projects located at Remi and Oyan, being executed by the Board under Itanagar Division, an official communiqué informed here on Wednesday.

He also visited two project sites which are in proposal stage under FMBAP by water resource department (WRD) Pasighat division including, erosion control and flood management work at Siang river and erosion control and flood management work over Sibokorong.

During a meeting with the DC, SP and WRD chief engineers of east and west zones, Singh informed that the Brahmaputra Board is always ready to give technical guidance to the state and needs cooperation in return. He also informed that the state should have its own Water Policy and Floodplain Zoning Act to avail centrally funded schemes.

During the discussion the chief engineers urged the Board to initiate the upgradation process of basin wise master plan of all basins of Arunachal Pradesh. They also informed the chairman regarding the pending liabilities amounting to Rs 2.52 crore in respect of FMP schemes and appealed to the Board for early clearance.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu requested both the Brahmaputra Board and the Water Resources department to come up with nature base schemes in the future. He opined that the natural course of the river should not be disturbed.

Taggu also informed that in the Adi belt area, all the rivers and streams have ownership which is a good practice, because this makes the protection of river and stream and its catchment area easier and more effective.

Also Read: Mama Natung attends review meeting of Brahmaputra Board in Guwahati

Also Watch: