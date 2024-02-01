Budget session of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly to be held from February 8

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Budget Session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held from February 8, with Governor Lt. Gen K T Parnaik addressing the members on the inaugural day.

The session assumes significance as it is likely to be the last one before the simultaneous state assembly and general elections, due later this year.

The Governor in an order on Monday summoned the 7th legislative assembly to meet for its 13th session from February 8 to 9 next.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who is also the Finance and Planning minister, is likely to present the Interim Budget on February 9, Assembly sources informed.

A few important government bills are also likely to be introduced in the two-day session, the sources added.

The new government will present the full budget after it assumes office.