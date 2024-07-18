Business Advisory committee meeting held in Arunachal Pradesh

Our Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, on Wednesday, chaired the first sitting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting to plan the agenda for the upcoming budget session. The budget session of the assembly will start on July 19 and will continue till July 26.

In the meeting, attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, deputy speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and MLAs Kumar Waii, Nikh Kamin and Thangwang Wangham and Oken Tayeng discussed and organized the legislative priorities for the upcoming session.

