CAG Flags Fund Delays, Poor Utilisation and Monitoring Lapses in Arunachal Pradesh's PMGSY Implementation

Fund utilisation was satisfactory only in 2017-18 and 2019-20. In other years, expenditure fell below 80 per cent of available funds, dropping sharply to 49 per cent in 2021-22. As a consequence, the Centre curtailed fund releases to 76 per cent, 77 per cent, and 72 per cent of projected demand in 2017-18, 2019-20, and 2021-22 respectively.The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has flagged multiple irregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in Arunachal Pradesh, pointing to poor fund utilisation, delays in project execution, and lapses in monitoring across the scheme's implementation machinery.

The performance audit covered the period from 2017-18 to 2021-22 and examined records of the Arunachal Rural Development Agency and Programme Implementation Units in six districts.

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