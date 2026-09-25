Camera trapping initiative launched in Arunachal community forest

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ITANAGAR: A camera-trapping initiative has been launched in the community forest of New Tupi village in Tirap district to document and monitor wildlife and strengthen community-led biodiversity conservation.

The initiative was undertaken by Tirap-based non-profit Hinthong Foundation with the participation of local villagers, an official report said on Thursday. Around 15-20 people, including the village chief, community leaders, youth organisation president, an intern and foundation volunteers, participated in deploying the cameras.

Former Tirap Deputy Commissioner and Hinthong Foundation adviser Techu Aran also joined the team. The initiative was led by foundation co-founders and conservationists Chajo Lowang and Sara Khongsai, who have worked in biodiversity conservation for the past five years with a focus on community participation.

The cameras were installed at selected locations to record wildlife movement without disturbing animals in their natural habitat. The exercise is expected to provide information on species inhabiting the forest and support future conservation efforts.

The team observed several signs of wildlife, including footprints of wild boar and barking deer and claw marks believed to be those of a Himalayan black bear. Areas where wild boars had been feeding were also found, while a pangolin burrow had been spotted in another part of the forest a few days earlier.

Villagers reported hearing Hoolock gibbon calls in the early morning. Field biologist Kime Obin of Morey Conservation Foundation, who served as a resource person, also heard Hoolock gibbon calls before the camera deployment.

Obin guided the team on technical aspects of camera trapping, including selecting suitable locations and installing the equipment. The camera traps were supported by the Nature Conservation Foundation.

The foundation said local participation was central to the initiative, with villagers contributing their knowledge and observations of the forest and its wildlife. The collected images and information are expected to improve understanding of New Tupi's biodiversity, support conservation efforts and encourage long-term community stewardship of the forest.

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