Arunachal: CRPF conducts tailoring training for women in Tirap

ITANAGAR: The 36 Battalion CRPF organised a closing ceremony for a tailoring training programme under its Civic Action Programme (CAP) at the Battalion headquarters in Khonsa, Tirap district, on Thursday. The training was conducted from September 8 to 23, with 16 women from various villages in Tirap district completing the programme and acquiring basic skills in tailoring and stitching.

The ceremony was attended by 36 Battalion CRPF Commandant Lamkhokam Lhoujem, 2nd-in-Command L. Kipgen, 21/C Ravindra Singh, Deputy Commandant Pawan Kumar Gautam, SMO/DC Dr Ashim Chakma, Assistant Commandant Tanzin Samtan and Development Officer of Textile and Handicraft, Khonsa, Chokhen Rajkumari, among others.

As part of the initiative, 16 sewing machines along with accessories were distributed among the trained women to help them use their skills for self-employment and livelihood generation.

The initiative reflected the battalion's focus on community outreach, women's skill development and socio-economic empowerment in Tirap district, a press release said.

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