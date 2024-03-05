Capacity building programme for school principals launched in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A five-day capacity building programme on school leadership development for the northeast region was launched here on Monday by the State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT), in collaboration with the National Centre for School Leadership (NCSL) of the New Delhi-based National Institute of Educational Planning & Administration (NIEPA).

The programme is being organized with the aim of inculcating leadership quality among the school principals so that desirable changes are brought about in the schools which would increase the learning achievements of the students.

School Principals from all the north eastern states are participating in the event, an official communique informed here.

State education secretary Pige Ligu who graced the occasion, expressed the event and further requested NCSL to conduct more of such leadership programmes for school heads in future.

Ligu also exhorted the participants to give their best not only for developing the academic achievement of their students but also to make them understand the values of human moral and empathy.

SCERT director Toko Babu in his deliberations, informed that it was for the first time that such a regional event was being conducted in the state and requested NIEPA to conduct more such programmes. Babu requested the school heads to create awareness amongst the students about substance abuse. “The state is seriously being engulfed by drug menace and the spread can be prevented through awareness amongst the young adults which should start from the schools,” he added.

Earlier, assistant professor of NCSL Dr Charu Smita Malik, who was also the resource person, spoke on the aims and objectives of the five-day event. She informed that the programme is aimed at developing students’ competencies.

