Capital police arrested two robbers

A CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: The capital police have arrested two robbers following a complaint from a lady of being robbed in the month of July at around 3.30 pm at Vivek Vihar.

Capital SP Jimmy Chiram in a press statement informed that both the robbers were arrested by the police from Zero Point near here on Wednesday. A criminal case u/s 392/34 IPC was registered at Itanagar Police Station. He said a team of police led by Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom was immediately formed to investigate the case and accordingly get to the bottom of it. After a month-long investigation the team finally apprehended the culprit. Subsequently, the team also recovered a mobile phone and a motorcycle used for executing the robbery.

